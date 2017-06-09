Multi-County Police Chase Ends in Dubois County

The bond is set for two people accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase with drugs in the car across several counties. Speeds reached 120 miles per hour.

The driver, 37-year-old Brandon Ferrari, of Evansville, and his passenger, 25-year-old Tanisha Wolfe, of Evansville, both appeared in court Friday morning and entered a not guilty plea.

The chase started Thursday night just after 9:00 when police tried to stop a car with a wanted felon inside. Police say Ferrari even dropped drugs, forcing them to close a section of Theater Drive to clean up the drugs.

The chase continued onto Interstate 69, and then along I-64 into Warrick and Spencer Counties. With the help of stop strips, the car finally came to a stop in Dubois County.

Ferrari and Wolfe are facing felony drug charges after police found marijuana, meth, smoking devices and scales inside the vehicle. Ferrari is also charged with Resisting Law Enforcement, Driving While Suspended with a Prior, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Reckless Driving.

Ferrari’s bond is set at $2,500 cash only and Wolfe’s bond is set at $2,000 cash only. They are scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial conference on July 5th at 9:30 a.m.

