A multi-county drug investigation turns up $200,000 worth of meth and marijuana. Authorities say a three-month long investigation resulted in the arrest of 48-year-old David Lara, of Madisonville, and 46-year-old Daniel Ramage, of Nebo, who face trafficking in meth and marijuana charges. The arrests were made as the result of several controlled buys that were made in Henderson, Webster, Caldwell, and Lyon Counties.

During the investigation, detectives say Lara was transporting large amounts of drugs to the Dallas, Texas area. Investigators intercepted one of those loads during a traffic stop in Lyon County on I-69 Thursday morning.

As a result of that traffic stop, more than four pounds of meth and about five pounds of marijuana were seized. Deputies say the drugs have a value of around $200,000.

This investigation is ongoing and others arrests are expected.

