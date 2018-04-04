Home Indiana Muller True Value Hardware Closing After 45 Years April 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A company in Ferdinand, Indiana is closing its doors for good after 45 years in business. Muller True Value Hardware will close permanently Monday, April 30th.

The owners say they recently ran into a major inventory issue caused by a computer system problem. Since they couldn’t take an accurate inventory count the employees say it became difficult to help people work on projects.

Many times, they had to send them online, or to a competitor to find what they needed.

The store will hold a liquidation sale starting Thursday, April 12th.

