Muhlenberg Teen Arrested For Terroristic Threats

Teen Arrested For Terroristic Threats November 2nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A 16-year-old is arrested after a threat at a Muhlenberg County School.

Greenville Police say around 9:30 Thursday morning, someone found a note indicating a threat at Muhlenberg County High School’s west campus.

Police evacuated students and staff while they did a safety check and found no credible threat.

Classes resumed and the teen was arrested, charged with terroristic threatening, and is being held in a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green.

