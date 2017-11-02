Muhlenberg Teen Arrested For Terroristic Threats
A 16-year-old is arrested after a threat at a Muhlenberg County School.
Greenville Police say around 9:30 Thursday morning, someone found a note indicating a threat at Muhlenberg County High School’s west campus.
Police evacuated students and staff while they did a safety check and found no credible threat.
Classes resumed and the teen was arrested, charged with terroristic threatening, and is being held in a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green.