Muhlenberg Man Behind Bars For Burglary

A Muhlenberg County man is behind bars after breaking into a house in Belton.

Police say the owner of the home called the sheriff’s office when she walked in her front door, and saw a pair of boots that didn’t belong to her. This incident happened at a home on Mefford Lane in Belton.

When deputies arrived, they found Wayne Browning, of Greenville, inside. The sheriff’s office reports that Browning had the homeowners gun.

Browning faces charges of burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He is being held in the Muhlenberg County Jail.

Comments

comments