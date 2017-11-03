Home Kentucky Muhlenberg Father Facing Charges After Firing Gun Near Son November 3rd, 2017 Lauren Leslie Kentucky

A Greenville man is charged with child abuse after Muhlenberg County deputies say he admitted to firing a gun near one of his sons. Deputies were called to the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 62 on October 21st after a woman received a text message from one of her children saying “call cops.”

Deputies say when they arrived Danny Fulkerson pushed his two sons outside and shut the door. One of the sons then told deputies Fulkerson had been pushing and dragging the children all night. Fulkerson allegedly pointed a pistol near the boy’s head and fired. The bullet did not hit the boy. Fulkerson faces several charges including two counts of child abuse.

