A Muhlenberg County teacher charged with rape is pleading guilty. Courtney Davis pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree rape. Authorities arrested Davis back in October for reportedly having a sexual relationship with a minor. Davis is an English and Language Arts teacher at the East Campus High School. She will be formally sentenced March 13th at 2:30 p.m.

