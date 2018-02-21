Home Kentucky Muhlenberg County Students Accused Of Making Threats February 21st, 2018 Warren Korff Kentucky

Update:

Two Muhlenberg County students face charges for an alleged threat posted on social media. Both are students at Muhlenberg North Middle School. The Greenville Police Department says threatening messages were posted on social media Wednesday. Detectives say they were able to determine the two students responsible. One of those students faces disorderly conduct charges. The other faces a charge of terroristic threatening. The incident is separate from an incident that occurred Tuesday in which another child from the same school was charged with allegedly threatening a staff member.

Original Story:

A student from North Middle School in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky faces charges for allegedly threatening a staff member.

Neither the school nor the police are giving exact details of what may have happened. However, in a joint statement from the school and the Sheriff’s Department, officials referenced last week’s shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. They go on to say the schools and law enforcement agencies are working to make sure the schools are safe for the community.

The student’s name is not being released. Police say the school corporation cooperated during the investigation, and that anyone making a threat of safety against the school will be prosecuted the to the fullest extent possible.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments