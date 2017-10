Home Kentucky Muhlenberg County Student Teacher Facing Rape Charges October 3rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A student teacher at Muhlenberg County High School is arrested, accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Kentucky State Police say Sarah Wood of Hartford was involved with one of her students at the West Campus.

KSP says she had sex with a 17-year-old male student.

She’s now in the Muhlenberg County Jail on two counts of third degree rape.

