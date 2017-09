Home Kentucky Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office to Host Stuff the Hammer Event September 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

You can help take care of the animals at the Muhlenberg County Humane Society this weekend. Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a Stuff the Hummer event at the Rural King in Powderly, KY.

All the items collected during the donation drive will go to the Humane Society. Safety Pup will also be there to greet people, and help gather the donations.

