Muhlenberg County Sergeant, Constable Among Five Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash

Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent five people to the hospital, including a Muhlenberg County Sergeant and Constable. The crash happened late Tuesday night in Christian County at the intersection of Kentucky Highway 800/Crofton Fruit-Hill Road and Kentucky Highway 189 North.

Police say a teen was trying to make a left hand turn, and turned into the path of another car driven by Terry Vick, of Central City, causing the wreck. Vick, who is a Sergeant with the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, was driving his marked cruiser southbound on Highway 189. The teen struck Vick on the front passenger-side fender.

The teen was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for a possible injury to her neck and chest. Her passenger was also taken to the hospital after complaints of pain to his hip and foot. Both teens were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Sgt. Vick complained about abdominal pain and was taken to an area hospital. At the time of the accident, Vick was transporting 19-year-old Jayden Novak, who received injuries to her leg and neck/back. Novak was taken to an area hospital as well.

Vick was accompanied by Constable, Denny Blythe, who received injuries to his elbow and ribs. Police say both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, but Novak was not.

This crash is still under investigation.

