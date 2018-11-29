Home Kentucky Muhlenberg County Sees Highest Unemployment Rate in Tri-State November 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The state of Kentucky has released the county unemployment data for the month of October.

According to the report, published by Kentucky Center for Statistics, unemployment rates between October 2017 and October 2018 rose in 76 Kentucky counties, fell in 34, and stayed the same in 10 counties.

In the Tri-State, Muhlenberg County saw the highest rate of unemployment at 6.0%, while Daviess County saw the lowest rate at 3.9%.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.3%, and is directly followed by Elliott County at 7.4%.

Overall, the unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.2% for the month of October, and 3.5% for the nation.

