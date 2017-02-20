Home Kentucky Muhlenberg County School District Superintendent’s Contract Not Renewed February 20th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky Pinterest

At a meeting last Thursday, the Muhlenberg County Board of Education voted not to renew Superintendent Randy McCarty’s contract. The board vote was 3-2 in favor of not renewing McCarty’s contract. He will finish off the rest of the school year- with his last day taking place June 30th. The board declared a special meeting for tonight, February 20th, to consider using Kentucky School Boards Association, and to approve payment to KSBA for facilitating the Superintendent search.

Chairwoman of Muhlenberg County Board of Education, Stefanie Rager released this statement,

“I feel at this time that our focus should be on staff accountability, district leadership, and above all, student achievement, in order to move forward with our strategic plan in our district. We, as a board, must ensure the very best educational future for our kids.”

UPDATE- McCarty has released a statement about his contract not being renewed –

“The board has to make its decisions as it sees fit. I am grateful that 40 percent of the board members had confidence in the positive changes we made in recent months.

Our school district faced some challenging financial issues very early in my administration. We sought expert help, developed teamwork strategies, and a strategic plan was developed to face the tough decisions that had to be made to move forward. We are now sound financially. Also, even with all these challenges our district’s academic scores are currently the highest in the history of Unbridled Learning. That’s a testament to our teachers and staff.

Ultimately, I am proud of our efforts and the improvements we made during my tenure. I wish the school district all the best and am grateful for the opportunities I had to contribute in Muhlenberg County as a teacher, principal, and superintendent. Thanks to everyone who has contributed to our efforts and provided me assistance and support in performing my duties over the years.”

