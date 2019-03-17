Muhlenberg County Rail Crossing Closures

In Muhlenberg county CSX plans to close several rail crossings impacting a number of roads among the scheduled closures is U.S. 431 between Central City and Drakesboro.

Track crews started work this morning, and that work is expected to last through March 21st. CSX crews will be working first at Nonnell cutoff road near Drakesboro heading northward through Cleaton toward Central City. People should expect several roads to be affected by the work including; Bevier, Woodbridge, and Power Line roads in Drakesboro. In Cleaton, Main and Huehl streets will be affected along with Stroud Lane in Central City.

These roads will remain closed for up to 2 days as track crews work through these crossings. Alternate routes for these sites will remain open.

