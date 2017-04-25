Home Kentucky Muhlenberg County Officials Begin Screening Superintendent Applications April 25th, 2017 John Werne Kentucky Pinterest

Muhlenberg County Officials announced they plan to start screening applicants for superintendent of the county school district. The Superintendent Screening Committee met this afternoon to receive submitted applications and to privately discuss the candidates. The committee plans to meet May 1st, 11th, and 15th additionally. After these meetings, they will present a list of names to the Muhlenberg School Board for public interviews.

