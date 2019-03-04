Tips for Keeping Your Loved One Safe in Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities

Central City Police are investigating a report of alleged sexual abuse at Sparks Nursing Center in Muhlenberg County.

Tonight, one man is in jail charged with several counts in relation to that sexual assault report. 58-year-old Jimmy Shrewsberry of Drakesboro was taken into custody February 28th. He’s accused of raping a resident at the Sparks Nursing center, and now he’s charged with rape, sodomy and sexual assault.

I reached out to the facility for comment, but no one is talking and authorities aren’t saying anything beyond what was in the report. One person we talked to who visits residents in the facility says the report is troubling.

“It concerns me that somebody might be getting hurt or just abused. I don’t like any of those things,” says Debra Boyd.

Reports of sexual abuse at assisted living facilities have been reported across the country and here in the Tri-State. Last summer, an Evansville employee was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an patient in the dementia ward at Columbia Healthcare.

But reports show only about 30 percent of elderly victims of sexual abuse over the age of 65 report the abuse to the authorities. And 83 percent of victims of elder sexual abuse live in an institutional care center.

If you’re concerned about your loved one’s safety experts say look for signs of abuse. Those include unexplained bruises, signs of restraint, or obvious signs of fear of certain staff. And if you suspect something is wrong tell the staff then report it to authorities.

Finding the right care facility for your loved one can be scary, and it can be tricky to navigate.

There are several resources available to help you research different places.



Indiana Nursing Home Report Cards

Kentucky CHFS Care Facilities

Illinois Nursing Home Information (via IDPH)

Comments

comments