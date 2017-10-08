Home Kentucky Muhlenberg County Man Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with 12-Year-Old, Police Say October 8th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are investigating a Muhlenberg County man after reports of him having an inappropriate relationship with a child.

Police say, Robert Mejia of Central City, was engaging in illegal sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.

Mejia is being charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sodomy and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.

Mejia is being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

