Muhlenberg County Man Facing Rape Charges

A Central City, Kentucky man is facing rape charges. Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old christopher Mayhugh following an on-going sexual abuse allegations.

Deputies were made aware of a possible sexual abuse situation. After a thorough investigation, deputies say Mayhugh was arrested for rape4 of a victim under 12.

Mayhugh was arrested on Wednesday, September 20th. He is being held in the Muhlenberg County Jail.

Deputies continue to investigate this incident.

