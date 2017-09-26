Muhlenberg County Man Facing Rape Charges
A Central City, Kentucky man is facing rape charges. Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old christopher Mayhugh following an on-going sexual abuse allegations.
Deputies were made aware of a possible sexual abuse situation. After a thorough investigation, deputies say Mayhugh was arrested for rape4 of a victim under 12.
Mayhugh was arrested on Wednesday, September 20th. He is being held in the Muhlenberg County Jail.
Deputies continue to investigate this incident.