Muhlenberg County Man Accused Of Raping Child
A Muhlenberg County man is accused of raping a young child. Charles “Eric” Lee, 30, of Graham is charged with rape, sodomy, and prohibited use of electronic communication system to procured a minor in a sex offense.
Kentucky State Police say they began an investigation into Lee after he was reportedly have an inappropriate relationship with a child.
An investigation revealed, Lee was engaging in illegal sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl.
Lee was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Jail.