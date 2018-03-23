44News | Evansville, IN

Muhlenberg County Man Accused Of Raping Child

March 23rd, 2018 Kentucky

A Muhlenberg County man is accused of raping a young child. Charles “Eric” Lee, 30, of Graham is charged with rape, sodomy, and prohibited use of electronic communication system to procured a minor in a sex offense.

Kentucky State Police say they began an investigation into Lee after he was reportedly have an inappropriate relationship with a child.

An investigation revealed, Lee was engaging in illegal sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl.

Lee was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Jail.

