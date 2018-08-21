Home Kentucky Muhlenberg County Joins Kentucky’s Opioid Disposal Program August 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Attorney General Andy Beshear has announced that Muhlenberg County is the latest community to partner with his office’s Kentucky Opioid Disposal Program.

This program aims to provide families the tools to carefully dispose of unused medications at home.

Beshears says his office is providing the drug deactivation pouches across the state to help communities eliminate more than 2.2 million opioids and help reduce the nearly 80% of heroin users who begin their addiction with prescription drugs.

“Our drug epidemic is the challenge of our times. It is killing our youth and devastating our communities,” Beshear said. “Through our Kentucky Opioid Disposal Program there is hope. Cleaning out medicine cabinets will help slow the rate of addiction and that could save my child and yours.”

Joined by local officials and partners, Beshear delivered 400 safe drug deactivation pouches for use in the community. This effort has the potential to dispose of more than 18,000 unused opioids according to Beshear.

Beshear has long been battling the opioid epidemic and to date has filed suit against seven opioid manufactures and distributors for their role in fueling the opioid epidemic.

As the lawsuit goes on, Beshear says hihs main priority is to make sure these drug companies are brought into Kentucky court and held accountable for harming the people of Kentucky.

