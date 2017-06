Home Kentucky Muhlenberg County Inmate Found Dead in Cell June 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A Muhlenberg County inmate was found dead in his cell Wednesday morning. 34-year-old Harold English, Jr. was behind bars on a meth charge. English was arrested Monday night.

He was placed in what jailers call a detox cell, and was placed under a 20 minute watch cycle.

English faced a judge in Muhlenberg County Tuesday, but authorities say he appeared to be fine.

Greenville Police are investigating his death.

Comments

comments