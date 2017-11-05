Home Kentucky Muhlenberg County Homicide Suspect Arrested in McLean County November 5th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky

The man Kentucky State Police believe is responsible for killing his neighbor is now behind bars.

Troopers say a tip led detectives to Riverside Road in Rumsey, Kentucky.

Rickie Jones was found inside a camping trailer that was set up on private property. Troopers say Jones voluntarily exited the camper and was arrested.

KSP says Jones and his neighbor Tony Faith were in an argument Friday night, and on Saturday morning Faith was found dead in his front yard.

Jones is being charged with murder and being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

Previous Story (11/4/17):

Kentucky State Police are investigating a homicide that happened sometime overnight in Muhlenberg County.Thirty-seven year old Tony Faith was found dead in his front yard at 556 SR 2270 East in Belton, Kentucky. KSP says the incident happened between 9 P.M. Friday night and 7 A.M. Saturday morning. Faith was in a verbal altercation Friday night with his neighbor, Rickie Jones. At some point after the argument, Faith’s wife went to bed for the night and last saw her husband going outside to re-confront Jones. KSP says Jones is currently on the run. He was last spotted on surveillance footage at the Even Steven Convenience store in Daviess County. Jones is believed to be driving a tan or gold Toyota Camry. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call KSP at (270) 676-3313.

Jones is described as:

White male

6’6″

300lbs

Gray Hair

Blue Eyes

Jones has a history of mental illness.

