Muhlenberg County Football Coach Hays Browning Resigns December 6th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Sports

Hays Browning announced Thursday he is stepping down as the head football coach at Muhlenberg County High School.

Browning led the Mustangs for five seasons, posting 23 wins and 35 losses.

Browning said in a statement he is stepping down for personal reasons. Below is a portion of what he shared on Twitter:

“The opportunity to coach in my hometown and have an influence on the young men in our community has been a blessing to my life. Our goal was to create a successful football program and through that vehicle foster in our young men the traits of high character, discipline, hard work and integrity.”

