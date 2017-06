Muhlenberg County Baseball’s 4-3 win over Rowan County Thursday advances the Mustangs to the final eight teams in the state tournament at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

The Mustangs will play in the quarters Saturday at 10 a.m CT. Their opponent is to be determined.

