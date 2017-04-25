44News | Evansville, IN

Muhlenberg Co. Town Hall to Discuss Health Care Concerns

April 25th, 2017 Kentucky

There’s a town hall for people to discuss healthcare concerns with members of the Muhlenberg County Heath Care Community. It takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Muhlenberg South Middle School.

This event includes a question and answer session with members of Owensboro Health, Muhlenberg Community Hospitla and Baptist Health along with many other professionals.

There will also be a panel discussion moderated by Representative Brent Yonts. He will be discussing the debate over replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Admission is free and open to the public.

