Muhlenberg Co. Town Hall to Discuss Health Care Concerns
There’s a town hall for people to discuss healthcare concerns with members of the Muhlenberg County Heath Care Community. It takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Muhlenberg South Middle School.
This event includes a question and answer session with members of Owensboro Health, Muhlenberg Community Hospitla and Baptist Health along with many other professionals.
There will also be a panel discussion moderated by Representative Brent Yonts. He will be discussing the debate over replacing the Affordable Care Act.
Admission is free and open to the public.