Muhlenberg Co. Student Wins Annual Slogan Contest

A Muhlenberg South Middle School student is being recognized by Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan-Grimes annual slogan contest. Sixth grader Kira Croxton is the winner of the 28th annual voting slogan contest.

Croxton won first place in the statewide contest with her slogan, “Don’t you want a choice? Don’t you want a say? Go vote today!”

Her slogan won the most number of votes in an online poll to help promote voting in Kentucky. Croxton’s won a $1,000 cash prize.

Grimes will recognize the contest’s second- and third-place winners in separate ceremonies.

In 1988, the slogan contest was created as a way to inspire students to be active and informed with an emphasis based on election-related issues.

