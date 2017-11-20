Home Kentucky Muhlenberg Co. Mine Employee Sentenced For Violating Mine Safety Law November 20th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

An official who managed a coal mine in Muhlenberg County has been sentenced for violating the Mine Safety and Health Act. Daniel Couch, Junior, Chief of Maintenance at Paradise Mine, was sentenced to two years probation and $2,000 fine.

In February, Couch pleaded guilty to falsifying safety records and lying to federal inspectors.

His jobs were to inspect electric equipment, but according to court documents, he did not make the proper fire checks from May 1st through May 7th of last year.

Inspectors found no checks were made for that week.

Two weeks later, court documents show Couch had changed the inspection and found no hazards.

Officials say that inspection never happened.

