Muhlenberg Co. Man Arrested After Police Pursuit

A tip leads Central City Kentucky Police on a brief chase with a wanted man Thursday night. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office alerted Central City Police to be on the lookout for 45-year-old Timothy Chad Hawks.

Police say Thursday night, officers spotted Hawks in a dark blue van on Highway 431. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, Hawks fled the scene, traveling down several side street in Central City before jumping out near a wooded area around Moorman Cemetery Road.

Officers used a K-9 Unit to locate Hawks.

Hawks was taken to the Muhlenberg County Jail. He is charged with reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon, driving on a DUI suspended license, fleeing police, identity theft, and several drug charges. Hawks was also served with two bench warrants.

