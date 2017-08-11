Home Kentucky Muhlenberg Co. Man Arrested For Allegedly Distributing Child Porn August 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A Muhlenberg County man is arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography. Kentucky State Police arrested 39-year-old Thomas Craig on charges of distribution and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

An undercover investigation resulted in Craig’s arrest. Authorities say the investigation began when they say Craig uploaded child sexual exploitation pictures online.

The investigation led to an execution of a search warrant of Craig’s residence, where electronics were seized and pending a forensic examination.

Craig is charged with 33 counts of distributing child porn. Each felony charge is punishable by one to five years behind bars.

He is currently being held in the Muhlenberg County Jail.

Comments

comments