44News | Evansville, IN

Muhlenberg Co. Man Arrested For Allegedly Distributing Child Porn

Muhlenberg Co. Man Arrested For Allegedly Distributing Child Porn

August 11th, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A Muhlenberg County man is arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography. Kentucky State Police arrested 39-year-old Thomas Craig on charges of distribution and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

An undercover investigation resulted in Craig’s arrest. Authorities say the investigation began when they say Craig uploaded child sexual exploitation pictures online.

The investigation led to an execution of a search warrant of Craig’s residence, where electronics were seized and pending a forensic examination.

Craig is charged with 33 counts of distributing child porn. Each felony charge is punishable by one to five years behind bars.

He is currently being held in the Muhlenberg County Jail.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.