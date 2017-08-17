Home Kentucky Muhlenberg Co. Deputies Warn Residents About Blacktop Scam August 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a black top scam. Deputies say a crew has been going around the county offering blacktop for the price of “labor only”.

One person told authorities about the offer, and said the crew charged her $10,000 for the labor.

Deputies say always make sure you’re dealing with a reputable company.

If you have doubts, call the Attorney General’s Office or the Better Business Bureau to see what they say.

Comments

comments