Muhlenberg Co. Deputies Warn Residents About Blacktop Scam
The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a black top scam. Deputies say a crew has been going around the county offering blacktop for the price of “labor only”.
One person told authorities about the offer, and said the crew charged her $10,000 for the labor.
Deputies say always make sure you’re dealing with a reputable company.
If you have doubts, call the Attorney General’s Office or the Better Business Bureau to see what they say.