Muhlenberg Co. Constable Accused of Bribery, Helping Inmate Escape December 8th, 2017 Shelby Coates Kentucky

A Muhlenberg County Constable is arrested and accused of bribery. Kentucky State Police arrested Willie Parker Friday afternoon on charges of bribery of a public servant and escape by complicity.

KSP says, in June, inmate Anthony White escaped custody while being transported by Parker. Troopers say Parker agreed to a bribe from White’s girlfriend to assist in his escape.

A grand jury indicted Parker along with White and his girlfriend.

Parker is being held in the Muhlenberg County Jail.

