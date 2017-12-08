44News | Evansville, IN

Muhlenberg Co. Constable Accused of Bribery, Helping Inmate Escape

Muhlenberg Co. Constable Accused of Bribery, Helping Inmate Escape

December 8th, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

A Muhlenberg County Constable is arrested and accused of bribery. Kentucky State Police arrested Willie Parker Friday afternoon on charges of bribery of a public servant and escape by complicity.

KSP says, in June, inmate Anthony White escaped custody while being transported by Parker. Troopers say Parker agreed to a bribe from White’s girlfriend to assist in his escape.

A grand jury indicted Parker along with White and his girlfriend.

Parker is being held in the Muhlenberg County Jail.

Shelby Coates

Shelby Coates

Executive Producer and Anchor for 44News This Morning.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.