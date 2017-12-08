Muhlenberg Co. Constable Accused of Bribery, Helping Inmate Escape
A Muhlenberg County Constable is arrested and accused of bribery. Kentucky State Police arrested Willie Parker Friday afternoon on charges of bribery of a public servant and escape by complicity.
KSP says, in June, inmate Anthony White escaped custody while being transported by Parker. Troopers say Parker agreed to a bribe from White’s girlfriend to assist in his escape.
A grand jury indicted Parker along with White and his girlfriend.
Parker is being held in the Muhlenberg County Jail.