Muhlenberg Co. Coal Miners Clinic Awarded Federal Grant

A Muhlenberg County clinic is awarded more than half a million dollars to continue medical screenings for coal miners. The Health Resources and Services Administration awarded a $658,427 grant to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.

This money will help provide health screenings for miners and help with purchasing new equipment for its Coal Miners Clinic.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote a letter of recommendation to receive federal funding to support black lung testing for western Kentucky miners.

The Coal Miners Clinic has been grant funded for more than 40 years, and will allow the Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital can care for miners in 12 counties.

