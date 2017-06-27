44News | Evansville, IN

Muhlenberg Co. Coal Miners Clinic Awarded Federal Grant

Muhlenberg Co. Coal Miners Clinic Awarded Federal Grant

June 27th, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A Muhlenberg County clinic is awarded more than half a million dollars to continue medical screenings for coal miners. The Health Resources and Services Administration awarded a $658,427 grant to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.

This money will help provide health screenings for miners and help with purchasing new equipment for its Coal Miners Clinic.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote a letter of recommendation to receive federal funding to support black lung testing for western Kentucky miners.

The Coal Miners Clinic has been grant funded for more than 40 years, and will allow the Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital can care for miners in 12 counties.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.