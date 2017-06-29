Home Indiana Evansville Mud Day Encourages Kids to Get Active and Get Dirty June 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Wednesday is International Mud Day.

Saint Vincent Center for Children and Families is teaming up with the World Forum Foundation to celebrate the occasion.

International Mud Day started in 2009 as a way to encourage kids to enjoy playing outdoors and to not be afraid of getting dirty.

That’s why St. Vincent gave families a chance to get out and enjoy nature today all while spending a little time in the mud.

Experts say mud enriches the learning experience, by releasing serotonin, the endorphin that regulates mood.

Meanwhile, the immune system is bolstered by the exposure to natural bacteria.

