Too Much Damage To Determine What Started Deadly Fire March 18th, 2018

The official cause for a house fire earlier this month that killed two people in Spencer County will go down as undetermined.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office says too much of the home was destroyed to make a ruling in the case.

Fred and Elizabeth Lorenz died in the fire.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. March 1st, on County Road 900 North near Chrisney.

Firefighters say the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.



