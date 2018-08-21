MTV VMA Fashion: The Good, the Bad, and the Undressed

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards were last night, and as usual, the fashion ranged anywhere from daring to dumpy, and here to break down the best and worst is Gina from Amerie Boutique.

Nudity and sheer looks were abundant last night, we probably can’t show most of the worst dressed because they weren’t dressed…

Some of the celebs looked like they were dressed for a dip in the pool, instead of an awards show.

Press play to see the looks we broke down.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments