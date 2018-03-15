Home Indiana Mt. Vernon Teen Accused Of Filming Underage Girls In Bathrooms March 15th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Mt. Vernon teen is accused of recording underage girls in bathrooms in three different counties. Nickolas Brown, 18, is charged with eight counts of possession of child porn and one count of voyeurism.

In December, Evansville Police say a woman reported she was in a bathroom at Walgreens on St. Joe Avenue when she saw a cellphone under the stall next to hers.

According to police, video surveillance video from the store showed Brown going inside the bathroom.

Police interviewed Brown at Mater Dei and then got a search warrant to look through his cellphone.

Investigators say the didn’t find any pictures or videos from inside the Walgreens’ women’s restroom, but the think Brown deleted the video from inside the restroom before speaking to authorities.

When police searched Brown’s phone, they found more than 20 videos of women being recorded while using restrooms or showering.

EPD says the videos were taken in Vanderburgh County, near Lake Barkley in Kentucky, and at Brown’s home in Posey County, showing the breasts and genitals of eight different girls under the age of 18.

Police say all of the videos were taken before December 20, 2017.

A warrant for Brown’s arrest was issued yesterday and he was arrested this morning.

Brown was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he bonded out shortly after being arrested.

His initial court hearing is set for March 16th at 1 p.m.

