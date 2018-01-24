Home Indiana Mt. Vernon Teacher Pleads Not Guilty to Two Counts of Child Seduction January 24th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Posey County teacher facing child seduction charges pleads not guilty. Camella Rodgers turned herself into the jail at 9 a.m. this morning.

Posey County Sheriff Greg Oeth said Rodgers bonded out shortly after she turned herself in. Earlier this month Rodgers was charged in connection to having a relationship with a 17-year-old female student.

The girls mother told police she found out about the relationship after she saw a picture of Rodgers kissing her daughter.

According to the affidavit, sexual acts took place at various locations in rural areas around Posey County.

The investigation into the alleged conduct prompted Rodgers to leave her job at the high school last month.

Rodgers pleaded not guilty to both child seduction charges. If convicted, she faces up to six years in jail.

Her next pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 30th.

