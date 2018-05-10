Mt. Vernon Subdivision Sewage Problem Jumps Final Hurdle

For around 20 years, homeowners in the Harbor Town subdivision in Mt. Vernon have been dealing with a very big problem. They say raw sewage sometimes backs up into their homes and the sewage treatment plant is to blame.

The Harbor Town sewage treatment planned was owned and operated by one man but after he passed away it went into disrepair. It has been essentially out of operation for 20 years and now something is being done about it.

The Indiana Finance Authority was called in to do something about the problem. After 20 years of waiting, the IFA may have just helped the residents get what they want, a new sewage treatment plant.

At Thursday’s Posey County board of zoning appeals meeting, the IFA got final approval to build a new 3 million dollar sewage treatment facility at I-62 and Indian Mound Road.

The new facility will sit on 21 acres of land and be double the size of the old sewage treatment plant. The increased size is to accommodate for a potential Astra Zeneca expansion. The plant itself can also expand should there be more business development in the area.

The IFA owns the land and will build the plant, but it will eventually be operated by the Posey County Regional Sewage District.

That board was at point known as the Wadesville Blairsville Regional Sewage District. That was to initially help the raw sewage problem in that portion of the county. If all goes well, the Posey County Sewage District hopes the IFA can help them with a similar project in the Wadesville Blairsville area.

Without any future hurdles, the treatment plant on I-62 and Indian Mound Road should start construction in August, with a tentative completion date of Thanksgiving.

