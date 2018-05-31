Home Indiana Evansville Mt. Vernon Soccer Star with Limb Difference Builds 3D Hand May 31st, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Mount Vernon High School junior Kenzie Paul is one of the best girls soccer players in program history.

She is just one of three players over the last 10 years to score more than 30 goals in a single season. Paul may be quick on her feet, but she is also doing good with her hands.

Born without the lower half of her left arm, Paul made a 3D print hand at the high school with hopes to help others, like her.

Paul’s inspiration to help others with limb differences sparked during her involvement with the Lucky Fin Project. Her involvement with the project introduced her to E-Nable, which is a group of individuals worldwide who use 3D printers to make limbs for those in need.

Paul says she hopes to establish an E-Nable chapter in the Tri-state.



