Home Indiana Mt. Vernon Post Office to Become Training Center December 27th, 2016 Matt Peak Indiana Pinterest

The Mount Vernon Post Office is going through a significant change. It now serves as a training center for the entire Kentuckiana district, which includes 153 post offices. Training sessions for the new postal employees will be held in the renovated basement of the existing facility. Post Master Denise Howard says the new training will help brings more revenue into Mount Vernon.

Comments

comments