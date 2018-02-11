Home Indiana Mt. Vernon Police Participate In Active Shooter Training February 11th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Indiana

The Mount Vernon Police Department held an active shooter training session at a local high school.

It’s a situation no officer ever wants to encounter – an active shooter. Mount Vernon Patrolman, Korben Sellers says, “You know the active shooter possibility is always there and it seems like it’s becoming more prevalent. We do wanna have this training as often as possible anyway.”

The Mount Vernon Police Department holds active shooter trainings twice a year. The four hour course entails different scenarios of shootings so officers are prepared, if an active shooter situation were to ever unfold. Sellers says, “In a real life situation you don’t know what to expect so any scenario that we can think of even if some that seem to be realistic.”

Sellers says it’s one of the first times he has put together an active shooter training session for Mount Vernon officers. Plastic guns and real life scenario sound effects are used for the training but Sellers says he hopes to take training to the next level with simunitions – which is non-lethal training ammunition. He explains, “It’s kind of like a paint ball almost but it makes it more realistic. It has the sound of a gunfire and it changes the dynamics of everybody up there.”

