Mt. Vernon Police Investigating After Students Bring Guns Into School

Police Investigating After Students Bring Guns Into School December 4th, 2018

Mount Vernon police are investigating after two students brought guns into Mount Vernon Junior High.

Police say on November 30th at 4:30PM, a parent told the school that at least one student had brought a gun inside of a backpack into the school.

The school district notified the authorities and the students were apprehended. Police say there were two students involved, and that they were picked up after class let out. Police say before the students were caught they attempted to hide the weapons in a nearby wooded area.

Both students are being held in a juvenile detention center.

In regards to the incident, Mount Vernon Junior High Principal Marc Hostetter issued the following statement to parents on December 4th:

First of all, I would like to thank and commend all the parents who reached out to the school on Friday evening. Our students also deserve credit for communicating with their parents. To sum up the incident, we received a report from a parent on Friday evening about the possibility of a firearm on school property. The report was investigated immediately and turned over to the Mt. Vernon Police department. Working together, it was determined that a gun was brought to school in a backpack but was never removed from the backpack and remained in a locker until the end of the day. The investigation also revealed that there was no intent to harm and no threats were made toward others. This is currently in the hands of the Mt. Vernon Police Department and Posey County Prosecutor’s Office. We also encourage you, the parent/guardian, to urge or child to report issues and/or concerns to trusted adults. You and your children can play valuable role in ensuring school safety. If you have any questions, please contact me at Mt. Vernon Junior High.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

