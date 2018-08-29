Mt. Vernon Native Plays Critical Role in U.S. Navy

A Mt. Vernon native is providing critical maintenance capability to the U.S. Navy’s submarine force in Santa Rita, Guam.

Lt. Kevin Lange, a 2004 Mt. Vernon High School graduate, is a safety officer who is part of a hybrid crew of sailors and civilian mariners working aboard the submarine tender, USS Frank Cable. With a crew of more than 600, Frank Cable is 649 feet long and weighs exactly 23,493 tons.

The submarine tenders provide maintenance, temporary berthing services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the Pacific Ocean as well as the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean.

Lange serves as the principle advisor to the commanding officer for all Navy Safety and occupational programs. He credits his success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned while in Mt. Vernon.

“I grew up with a sense of community, a sense of belonging, which is also important in the Navy,” Lange said.

Lange says he is part of the ‘tip of the spear,’ meaning he is an operational component, and is able to contribute to the warfighters.

According to officials at the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet headquarters in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the ships, submarines, aircraft and Navy personnel forward-deployed to Guam are part of the world’s largest fleet command and serve in a region critical to U.S. national security.

The integrated crew of sailors and civilian mariners builds a strong fellowship while working alongside each other. The crews are highly motivated, and quickly adapt to changing conditions.

Lange, as well as all sailors aboard USS Frank Cable, are members of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets that provide a component of the Navy the nation needs.

Comments

comments