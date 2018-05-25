Mt. Vernon Native Named Voice of Aces Basketball

The Purple Aces Radio Network has found its new voice.

Jevin Redman, a Mt. Vernon native, will be the play-by-play announcer this upcoming season for Evansville men’s basketball, according to a press release from the athletics department.

Redman’s most recent job was calling plays for Western Kentucky women’s basketball before finding a home in Evansville.

However, it is not his first experience with UE basketball.

Redman worked for UE’s ESPN3 broadcast team during basketball, baseball and softball season.

He also spent the 2017 season with the Cincinnati Reds Triple-A baseball affiliate in Louisville as the Bats play-by-play announcer.

In 2016, Redman worked with the Evansville Otters as the Director of Broadcasting and was the team’s radio voice.

Redman graduated from the University of Southern Indiana and worked with Screaming Eagles athletics during his tenure at the school.

UE recently announced a partnership with Learfield Sports that helped to formulate the Purple Aces Radio Network.

The network encompasses five stations in the Tri-State area with WJPS 107.1 in Evansville/Boonville serving as the flagship station.

