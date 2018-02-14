Home Indiana Mt. Vernon Ministerial Association Offers Ashes On The Go February 14th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Today is not only Valentine’s Day this year, but it’s also Ash Wednesday for those of the Christian faith. On Ash Wednesday, Christians in churches around the world have ashes rubbed onto their foreheads in a ritual to remind them of their mortality.

In a less traditional fashion, members of the Mt. Vernon Ministerial Association set up at places around town to help reach those who won’t be able to make it to church today.

Allen Rutherford said, “It’s for people that are on the go and they might not be able to make a regular service, church service to get ashes or a blessing but want that. And sometimes, and people often will say I’m not Catholic well you don’t have to be, you know, to receive ashes, or, or to get a blessing.”

During Lent, which ends on Easter, Christians are urged to fast from food, give up something they enjoy as a sign of humility. They’re also asked to carry out extra acts of charity, and reflect on how they can improve themselves.

Lent ends on April 1st.

