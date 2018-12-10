Home Indiana Mt. Vernon Man in Jail For Meth and Narcotic Drugs December 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

What started with a call about a suspicious vehicle ends with an Mt. Vernon man in jail facing several charges.

On Sunday around 3 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper was called to investigate a parked vehicle blocking a driveway on Blackford Road. The vehicle was still running when he found Steven Reynolds asleep behind the wheel.

ISP says the trooper found meth, syringes, morphine pills, and marijuana. They also discovered Reynolds was wanted out of Posey and Vanderburgh counties.

He was arrested and taken to the Posey County Jail.

Comments

comments