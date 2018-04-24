Home Indiana Mt. Vernon Man Facing Sexual Misconduct & Child Solicitation Charges April 24th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Mt. Vernon man arrested for child molestation last month is facing additional charges. Dylan Cooper, 24, is charged with sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation.

On April 18th, Indiana State Police detectives began a criminal investigation after receiving information that a juvenile had allegedly been sexually abused by Cooper.

During the investigation, ISP says Cooper allegedly fondled and took pictures of the victim during the summer of 2016. The victim was 15 at the time of the alleged incident.

Last month, Cooper was accused of fondling a young boy on several occasions several years ago. He was charged with child molestation. At the time of the alleged incidents, the victim was under the age of 14 and Cooper was at least 18.

This morning an arrest warrant was issued for Cooper. Cooper turned himself into police around 3:30 this afternoon.

Cooper is being held on a $25,000 bond in the Posey County Jail.

