Mt. Vernon Man Arrested for Failing to Appear at Correction Center

Man Arrested for Failing to Appear at Correction Center December 11th, 2018

A Posey County man is now behind bars for not returning to a Dubois County Community Corrections work release program for five months.

Police say 33-year-old David Deck of Mt. Vernon failed to return to, or make contact with, the community corrections center after an excused absence in June of this year.

On June 29th, a warrant for his arrest was issued out of Dubois Superior Court on a felony county of failing to return to lawful detention.

Deck was brought back to the security center on December 10th and booked into the facility around 5:00PM.

