Mt. Vernon Man Arrested On Child Molestation Charges March 7th, 2018

A Mt. Vernon man is charged with child molestation. An investigation into child molestation allegations began on February 26th.

Indiana State Police detectives say the juvenile victim told them he had been sexually abused several years ago by Dylan Cooper.

During the investigation, ISP detectives say between 2014 and 2015, Cooper allegedly fondled the victim on several occasions.

At the time of the alleged incidents, the male victim was under the age of 14 and Cooper was at least 18 years old.

Cooper agreed to turn himself in this afternoon and is being held in the Posey County Jail. He’s charged with two counts of child molesting and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor. Cooper is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

