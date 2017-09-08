Home Indiana Evansville Mt. Vernon Kicks Off Weekend with River Days 10th Anniversary Event September 8th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

River Days in Mt. Vernon kicked off Friday, and this year they will be celebrating the 10 year anniversary. As always, there will be re-enactments, food and craft booths along with two parades and live music.

New this year, the Ohio BBQ Contest is now sanctioned by Kansas City BBQ. Also, there will be up to 30 vendors from all over the country attending.

The celebration kicked off at 11 a.m. on the Riverfront in Mt. Vernon and runs through the weekend.

